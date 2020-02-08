17 with ties to motorcycle club indicted on drug charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have indicted 17 people with ties to a motorcycle club on charges alleging that they operated a drug ring in Indiana and Kentucky.

The indictments announced Thursday by U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler allege that some of defendants are members of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club or associates of that Evansville group.

Prosecutors allege that the drug operation distributed methamphetamine in Evansville and nearby communities.

During a November raid at the motorcycle club’s Evansville headquarters, officials seized 23 guns, $35,000 in cash and 10 pounds of meth that has an estimated street value of more than $250,000.

