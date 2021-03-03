16-year-old girl hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle during crash

Sullivan County, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old girl was taken to an Indianapolis hospital Wednesday morning after she was ejected from her vehicle after it became airborne and rolled during a single-vehicle crash.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department report responding to a single vehicle crash on SR 58 near CR 275 West.

The preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Polly Blackburn revealed that Layla Knotts, 16, of Carlisle was driving westbound on State Road 58 when, for an unknown reason, she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and traveling into an empty field.

Troopers report that the vehicle became airborne and rolled several times before coming to a rest on its side, almost 40 yards from the roadway. Knotts was ejected from the vehicle.

Due to the severity of the injuries received, Knotts was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, the press release said.

Senior Trooper Tim Rader of the Putnamville Post will be conducting a full reconstruction of the accident.