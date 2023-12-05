INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 tickets matched all five numbers in the Thursday, Nov. 30, CA$H 5 jackpot drawing and is worth $152,500.

The $152,500 jackpot winning ticket was purchased at Meijer Store # 167 located at 2750 Allison Lane in Jeffersonville.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Thursday, Nov. 30, are: 3-21-38-42-45. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.