Witnesses refuse to cooperate in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for anyone with information on the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy to come forward after witnesses refuse to cooperate.

On May 1 at approximately 3:50 p.m., officers with the Elkhart Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of McKinley Avenue for reports of sounds of shots fired. Responding officers report noticing a boy on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound in a nearby alley.

Officers on scene performed CPR until medics arrived. The victim was immediately transported to an Elkhart hospital, officers report. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was ultimately transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.

On May 4, the victim, confirmed to be a 15-year-old boy from Elkhart, ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is engaged in an on-going investigation.

At this time, numerous material witnesses to the shooting are not cooperating with the investigation, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding this event or aware of anyone who may be is asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.