14-year-old girl missing from Dubois County, Silver Alert Issued

JASPER, Ind. (WANE) – The Jasper Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Ashley Livingston.

Livingston is described as being 5’6″, 320 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black-checkered short sleeve shirt and leggings.

She was last seen on Friday, August 27th around noon. Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Jasper is approximately 248 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

If you have any information on Ashley Livingston, contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.