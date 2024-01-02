INDIANA (WANE) — Ever needed a fun fact to bring up about the Hoosier state? Well, here are 13 fun facts to know about Indiana’s history, according to indianahistory.org.

1. The original Indiana Territory formed in 1800 contained what is known today as the states of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and a part of Minnesota. The Indiana Territory was originally a part of the Northwest Territory but split due to a growth in population and political leaders at the time claiming it was too unwieldy for good government.

2. The capital city of Indiana has been moved twice. In the Indiana Territory Vicennes was the first capital city. In 1813 the capital city became Corydon but only served as the capital city until 1816. In 1825, nine years after Indiana entered the statehood, Indianapolis became the state capital.

3. Abraham Lincoln spent many of his younger years in Indiana. From age 7 until 21 Abe was a part of the Hoosier state living alongside his family on 160 acres of land near the Little Pigeon Creek in southern Indiana.

4. According to official records, 196,363 Hoosiers fought with the Navy and Army during the Civil War. Indiana had one of the highest Army recruits to population rates, making Indiana the second highest of any state on the Union side.

5. The first game played between two professional baseball teams was in Fort Wayne Indiana in 1871. The first baseball game to be played under artificial lights also took place in Fort Wayne in 1883.

6. Indiana has had multiple notorious criminals that reign from the Hoosier state. “Public Enemy No. 1” John Dillinger allegedly escaped Crown Point Prison with a wooden “gun” leading police on a chase across state lines with a stolen sheriff’s vehicle. Indiana is also home to the first U.S. train robbery in 1866 when the Reno Brothers stopped a train in Jackson County, taking $13,000.

7. Union General Lew Wallace was born in Brookville. Lew Wallace went on to become the governor of the New Mexico Territory and also he wrote one of the best-selling books of all time, Ben-Hur.

8. Hoosiers Levi and Catherine Coffin helped more than 1,000 runaway slaves travel north to freedom. Visitors can see the house known as the “The Grand Central Station of the Underground Railroad” in Fountain City.

9. Indiana passed statewide prohibition three years before the federal government ban on alcohol, and segregation was outlawed in Indiana schools in 1949 five years before Brown v. Board of Education.

10. The Indianapolis 500 did its first run in 1911 and was won by Ray Harroun in 6 hours and 42 minutes with an average speed of 75 miles per hour. Since then, the Indianapolis 500 has been held every year except during World Wars I and II.

11. Madame C.J. Walker, an African American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and political and social activist, built her beauty and hair care business in Indianapolis. She became the first female self-made millionaire in the U.S., according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

12. Indianapolis was the site of both Carole Lombard’s last public appearance and Elvis’s last performance. Elvis’s last performance was held in front of nearly 18,000 screaming fans inside the Market Square Arena, which was later demolished in 2001.

13. One of the most infamous moves to take place in the Hoosier state was when the Colts left Baltimore for Indianapolis in the dead of night in 1984 in a fleet of Mayflower moving trucks. This year celebrates the 40th anniversary of when Baltimore lost to the Colts.