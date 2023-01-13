LOWELL, Ind. (WANE) The Lowell Post of the Indiana State Police released statistics compiled in 2022 that show troopers made 508 OWI arrests and 12 troopers were either struck in their cars by other vehicles or while standing outside their cars.

Of those 12 incidents, 8 of the drivers that struck the troopers were impaired by either drugs or alcohol. In other words, almost 70% of the time when a trooper was struck by another vehicle, the driver was impaired.

In 2023 there will be a renewed focus by the Indiana State Police Lowell Post in combating impaired driving. ISP will also be including local police and sheriff departments in our organized blitzes for O.W.I. enforcement.