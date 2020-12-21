12 Indiana communities getting water infrastructure grants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Twelve rural Indiana communities will share more than $8 million in federals to improve water infrastructure.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the grants last week. Crouch says the grants “are vital to Indiana’s economic success as these projects should improve the quality of life in these rural communities.”

Indiana distributes the federal grants to rural communities to help them with projects such as infrastructure improvement.

The recipients include Lawrenceburg, Sullivan, Edinburgh and Putnam County.