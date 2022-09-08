INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) awarded more than $50,000 to 12 Indiana historical societies and organizations representing 11 Indiana counties.

The IHS received the money through its Heritage Support Grants program, which is made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., and supports local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites.

The grants also fund projects that meet high-priority needs in the area of Collections Stewardship, DEAI (diversity, equality, access and inclusion), and Sustainability and Planning.

The recipients include: