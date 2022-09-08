INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) awarded more than $50,000 to 12 Indiana historical societies and organizations representing 11 Indiana counties.
The IHS received the money through its Heritage Support Grants program, which is made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., and supports local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites.
The grants also fund projects that meet high-priority needs in the area of Collections Stewardship, DEAI (diversity, equality, access and inclusion), and Sustainability and Planning.
The recipients include:
- Carmel-Clay Historical Society – Hamilton County
- Cass County Historical Society
- Daviess County Historical Society
- Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum – Elkhart County
- Henry County Historical Society
- iibada Dance Company – Marion County
- The Circus Hall of Fame – Miami County
- Jackson County History Center
- Lake County Historical Society
- Howard County Historical Society
- Perry County Museum
- Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society – Lake County