11 virus deaths at one central Indiana nursing home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state health commissioner says 11 residents of a central Indiana nursing home have died from COVID-19.

Dr. Kristina Box said Monday that in addition to the 11 dead at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson, three workers there have been hospitalized, including two in critical condition,. She says the state is helping to transfer residents there without COVID-19 symptoms to another skilled nursing home.

State health officials say 12 more COVID-19 deaths have driven Indiana’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 139, while the total number of cases approaches 5,000.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: