11 Indiana food banks to share $300,00 in state funds

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The State Department of Agriculture says it’ll distribute a total of $300,000 in state funding to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need.

Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, the state’s food bank association, says the impact of the COVID-19 virus is estimated to increase food insecurity among Indiana residents by 40% this year.

That puts one in five Hoosiers at risk of hunger and includes more than 414,000 children.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana will receive the largest amount, nearly $100,000.

The funding was provided by the Indiana Legislature as part of the biennial budget.

