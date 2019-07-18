$100K bond for trucker in deadly Indiana crash

In this image taken Sunday, July 14, 2019, and provided by the Indianapolis Fire Department, emergency personnel work at the scene of fatal crash along Interstate 465 in Indianapolis. (Battalion Chief Rita L. Reith/Indianapolis Fire Department via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has set a $100,000 bond for a Missouri truck driver facing felony charges for a highway construction zone crash in Indianapolis that killed a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters.

Bruce Pollard (Indiana State Police via AP)

Prosecutors on Thursday filed three counts of reckless homicide against 57-year-old Bruce Pollard, of Sturgeon, Missouri. Police say he was going 65 mph and didn’t start braking until it hit the first of several vehicles slowed for the Interstate 465 construction zone about noon Sunday.

While being led into court, Pollard answered “yes, sir” when asked by a reporter whether he felt bad about the crash. He later told a Marion County judge he wanted to go home, but the judge replied “That won’t be happening today, sir.”

A police affidavit says another driver told investigators traffic was going about 30 mph when the crash happened. The crash killed 29-year-old Alanna Koons of Indianapolis and her daughters, June and Ruby Koons.

