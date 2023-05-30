INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 at an Indianapolis grocery store.

The winning ticket which matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold at the Kroger on East 10th Street. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, May 27, were: 24-38-39-48-56 with the Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2X.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.