1-year-old boy ejected from van, driver charged with OWI & Neglect

GARY, Ind. (WANE) — A one-year old boy is in a Chicago hospital after he was ejected from the van he was traveling in after a crash.

According to Indiana State Police, the driver, Larry Lathan, drove off the roadway for unknown reasons when he was traveling east bound on I-80/94 near the 6.6 mile marker in Lake County, Gary. The van rolled over at least one time before coming to rest upright in a ditch.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 1.

Authorities said the one-year old, Jason Lathan of Chicago, was not properly restrained in a child restraint at the time of the crash and was ejected from the van.

Both driver and child were taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary. The boy was then taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago with unknown injuries.

According to a press release, Larry Lathan was cited for Operating While Intoxicated-causing serious bodily injuries and Neglect of a Dependent.