1 teen dead, 3 hospitalized after car crashes into pond

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has died and three other teens have been hospitalized, including a 16-year-old boy in critical condition, after a car crashed into an Indianapolis retention pond.

Witnesses told firefighters they saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed Saturday evening on the city’s southeast side when it left the road and hit a tree before becoming submerged in 12 feet of water. Indianapolis Fire Department divers said the car was located wheels down in about 12 feet of water. Battalion Chief Rita Reith (ryt) said the girl who died and the 16-year-old boy in critical condition were trapped in the back seat of the car.

