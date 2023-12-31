INDIANA TOLL ROAD, Ind. (WANE) — 1 is dead after being struck by an intoxicated driver after an initial crash on an Indiana Toll Road Friday.

In a release from Indiana State Troopers, on Friday, Dec. 29 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Indiana State Troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-90 eastbound, just east of the Indiana/Illinois State line before the WestPoint Toll Plaza.

When Troopers arrived on the scene they found a gray Nissan SUV that appeared to have hydroplaned and struck the concrete barrier dividing the east and west lanes. The crash caused the left and center lanes to be blocked with the vehicle and debris.

The driver of a white Lexus witnessed the crash and pulled over to the inside shoulder of the highway and exited the vehicle. The Lexus driver was asked by the Nissan driver to call 911 to report the crash. While the Lexus driver was on the phone the Nissan driver walked across to roadway to the Lexus.

A blue Ford F250 truck was traveling eastbound on the roadway and when approaching the crash scene made a sudden lane change left to avoid the crashed vehicle. When making the lane change the truck struck the driver of the Nissan, also striking the Lexus that had been previously pulled over.

Two occupants still in the Lexus were treated for non-life-threatening injuries while the driver remained uninjured. The driver of the Nissan who was struck by the truck did not survive the impact and was declared deceased at the scene by Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Due to the second crash, an O.W.I. investigation was initiated on the driver of the Ford Truck. The driver showed signs of impairment and was asked to take a certified chemical test by Troopers. Scott R. Schuch, 55, from Porter, Indiana was taken to a local for a blood draw and then transported to Lake County Jail on preliminary charges of;

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death- Level 5 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated Endangering- Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury- Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor

Identification of the deceased will be made public by the Lake County Coroner’s Office once identification has been made and the next of kin has been notified.