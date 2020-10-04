1 person dead after 4 vehicle crash on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after a crash on I-65 involving four vehicles Saturday afternoon.

When police arrived to the scene near the Franklin exit they found one adult female, later identified as 55-year-old Christine Lykins of Munice, unresponsive and unconscious along with two other adults who were ejected from a vehicle.

Despite life saving efforts, Lykins was pronounced dead.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that southbound traffic was backed up in the area because of road construction. Lykins, who was driving a Buick rear-ended a stopped Ford-F250 who subsequently rear-ended a black Cadillac SUV.

The Buick’s backseat passengers, ages 19 and 20, were ejected through the windshield. They were transported to a local hospital.

Investigators say they do not believe anyone in the Buick was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a hospital with non-live threatening injuries. The Cadillac’s driver was also transported to a hospital and suffers from minor injuries.

The fourth vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a semi-tractor trailer. Investigators believe the semi was bumped as a result of the chain reaction crash, however, it left the scene.

Investigators are following leads to locate the semi.