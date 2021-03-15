1 month left to file FAFSA; state hosts virtual event to answer questions

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosiers are reminded to file the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) before Indiana’s April 15 deadline or risk losing out on millions of dollars in state and federal financial aid.

“Filing the FAFSA is an important step in the postsecondary enrollment process for all Hoosier students and families—despite socioeconomic status. Having a current FAFSA on file ensures college is as affordable as possible and opens opportunities for federal, state and institutional financial aid,” the Indiana Commission for Higher Education said.

The free FAFSA can be filed online at www.FAFSA.gov or even via mobile phone. The commission said the form can be pre-populated with 2019 tax information, making it even easier for families to navigate the process.

About 10% fewer FAFSAs have been filed by Indiana’s 2021 high school graduating class so far this year, the commission said. The filing rate is down about 20% for low-income students, those who stand to benefit the most from financial aid.

“Fewer students filing the FAFSA is a serious concern for Indiana. We have been working for decades to make college as affordable as possible for Hoosier students and families. We have made great strides in this area, but we need Hoosiers to take action and not leave money for financial aid on the table,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers.

Indiana has been working in partnership with organizations around the state to emphasize the message of filing the FAFSA before the April 15 deadline, the commission said. A staff of outreach members is working with students and families in virtual and safe in-person settings where possible.

In partnership with INvestEd, the commission announced it is hosting two virtual FAFSA filing sessions to answer common FAFSA questions live on its social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Schedule:

March 27 from noon to 1 p.m.

April 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To best serve the state, the commission has outreach members dedicated to eight regions of Indiana. A full list of counties and associated numbers can be found at www.learnmoreindiana.org. Reach INvestEd any time at 317-715-9007 for free assistance with the FAFSA.

¿Necesitas ayuda en español? Llame al 317-232-1072 o 317-617-0318.

Note from the commission: Do not share your Social Security Number or other private information over social media. Please be patient during the event; if you cannot get ahold of someone by phone, leave a voicemail and they will return your call as soon as possible.