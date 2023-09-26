NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Hoosier Lotto +PLUS tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s $34 million estimated jackpot drawing.

A $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Maple Gasway located at 952 Maple Ave. in Noblesville.

The winning Hoosier Lotto +PLUS numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23, are: 9-23-25-28-43-44. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Hoosier Lotto jackpot for Wednesday, Sept. 27, is an estimated $34.2 million.