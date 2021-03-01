1 million Indiana residents receive COVID-19 vaccination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana has inoculated more than 1 million residents against the coronavirus, the state health department announced Monday.

A total of 1,000,321 individuals have received at least one dose, and 569,465 are fully vaccinated, according to a release from the Indiana Department of Health.

“Getting 1 million vaccines in arms in just over two months is a game changer, and it brings me indescribable hope. I am incredibly proud of our Indiana Department of Health, and how they and our local partners have rolled out the ‘It’s Our Shot, Hoosiers’ vaccination plan,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “We are so fortunate that our health leaders had the foresight to build a centralized appointment system and companion 211 call center to schedule and vaccinate Hoosiers in an orderly, reliable manner.”

Currently, Hoosiers over 60 years old – as well as healthcare workers, long-term care residents and certain first responders – are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 370 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.