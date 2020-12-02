1 less Indiana county in red, but state’s northeast still a virus hotbed

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The state of Indiana is still largely orange, but even as two counties in the northeast corner of the state move to a less severe coronavirus infection rate status, the area is still among the hardest hit by COVID-19.

The Indiana Department on Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate. This week, 16 Indiana counties are red. Eight northeast Indiana counties are red, including now DeKalb County.

Steuben County and LaGrange County are no longer in the red.

Last week, 17 of Indiana’s counties were in the red, including nine in northeast Indiana. Just one county was not orange or red – Rush County, in southeast Indiana.

As of Wednesday, Indiana reported 6,655 new COVID-19 cases, with 91 newly reported deaths tied to the virus. All told, 5,688 Hoosiers have died of the coronavirus, with 350,970 total cases.

Earlier this week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended his executive order declaring a Public Health Emergency in the state for another 30 days, in place since March.

Holcomb with hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will join, along with Infection Preventionist for Golden Living Centers in Newburgh, Carlee McCormic, and Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Maira Beltran.

