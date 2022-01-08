1 killed in underground mining accident

OAKTOWN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A miner was killed late Friday night in a work-related accident at the Sunrise Coal Mine headquartered in Oaktown, Ind.

According to representatives of the coal mine, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

“Currently, we have no further statements, but request continued prayers and thoughts for the Family Members and the employees of Sunrise Coal,” Sunrise Coal Mine said in a statement Saturday. “Sunrise and its employees are deeply saddened by the loss of our co-worker and friend.”

Two ambulances from Sullivan County responded to the mine around 11:15 p.m., according to Sheriff Clark Cottom. Further investigation revealed the accident occurred underground in Knox County. Cottom notified Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan, who responded to the scene.

Federal Mine Safety Health Administration, Indiana State Investigator of Indiana Bureau of Mines and officials from Sunrise Coal are currently investigating the accident.

No names have been released at this time. Continue following MyWabashValley.com for updates.