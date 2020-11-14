1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:45 a.m., 25-year-old Brittany Hughes was driving northbound on State Road 13 when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 24-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County Saturday morning.

Hughes’ front seat passenger, Tyler Goodpaster, was ejected from the vehicle. Goodpaster, of Cromwell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed is not believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.