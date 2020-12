MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County Friday night.

According to police, 63-year-old Paul Bryan of Bloomington was traveling on State Road 446 when his vehicle veered off of the road for an “unknown reason.” Bryan’s car then traveled about 30 yards down an embankment and struck a tree.

Bryan was transported to a hospital, where he died. His family members have been notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.