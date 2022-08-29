FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WANE) – Federal authorities, along with Indiana State Police, are investigating the cause of a plane crash at French Lick Municipal Airport that killed one Saturday night.

ISP and the Federal Aviation Administration began investigating after reports of a small plane crash at the airport around 9:09 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire, according to a release from ISP.

The initial investigation revealed there was one person in the plane when it crashed, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity will be released later on.