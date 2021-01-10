1 dead in fiery head on-crash on 1-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a head-on crash on 1-70 on Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police arrived to the scene of the crash on I-70, near Indianapolis, to find a semi-tractor trailer on fire on the side of the road. Police additionally found a heavily damaged passenger vehicle, also on fire.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-tractor trailer’s driver was not injured.

After investigating, police believe the passenger vehicle was driving the wrong way on I-70 when it struck the semi head-on. The semi then went off the road, overturned and caught on fire.

The crash is still under investigation.

As of around 9 a.m., the eastbound lanes of I-70 are still closed and are expected to remain closed for at least two more hours.