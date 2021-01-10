1 dead in fiery head on-crash on 1-70

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a head-on crash on 1-70 on Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police arrived to the scene of the crash on I-70, near Indianapolis, to find a semi-tractor trailer on fire on the side of the road. Police additionally found a heavily damaged passenger vehicle, also on fire.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-tractor trailer’s driver was not injured.

After investigating, police believe the passenger vehicle was driving the wrong way on I-70 when it struck the semi head-on. The semi then went off the road, overturned and caught on fire. 

The crash is still under investigation.

As of around 9 a.m., the eastbound lanes of I-70 are still closed and are expected to remain closed for at least two more hours. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss