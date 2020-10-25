1 dead in crash on Indiana toll road

According to police, after striking the wall, the vehicle crossed all westbound lanes, striking the guardrail where it then became airborne. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in trees near the interstate.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 26-year-old male is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-90 Sunday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., a Chevrolet Cavalier was travelling westbound when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and struck the center median wall.

Police said at some point while the vehicle was overturning, the driver was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries.

A police trooper performed CPR on the driver, who was later transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to the accident’s injuries.

Evidence at the scene revealed that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.