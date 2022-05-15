JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver died Friday after he avoided hitting a school bus by swerving, which resulted in the car flipping, according to an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

The investigation found just before 8 a.m. a black 2005 Saturn passenger car, driven by Daniel L. Sallee, age 63, of Elizabethtown was traveling southbound on CR 1000 E near CR 250 N, a few miles south of Seymour.

Evidence at the scene showed Sallee’s vehicle was speeding when it approached a southbound Seymour Community Schools bus. The bus was stopped on the road with its warning lights on, and the stop arm was extended to pick up students from a house.

Sallee used the brakes and swerved to avoid hitting the bus. His vehicle left the road and flipped over.

Sallee was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. He was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, which police said contributed to his injuries.

Toxicology results are pending. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Police said the school bus was not involved in the crash, and no one on the bus or getting onboard was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.