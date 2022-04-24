UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A drunk driver was arrested Saturday night after rear-ending a car on the highway, leaving one dead and two hospitalized.

Around 10:16 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers were called to a serious crash on US 27 just north of Liberty. They found a gray 2013 Subaru BRZ with heavy front-end damage, and an inverted gray Lexus RX350 that had gone off the roadway down into a wooded embankment.

The investigation determined the Subaru was speeding when it crashed into the back of the Lexus. After the collision, the Lexus went off the roadway and hit a guardrail before going airborne into a wooded area, colliding head-on with a tree, and coming to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Lexus was identified as Anthony J. Talbert, 61, of Richmond, who was hospitalized. His wife, Donna M. Talbert, 66, of Richmond was also in the SUV and was flown to a hospital in Ohio for treatment. Police reported the couple was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The backseat passenger was identified as David A. Marshall Jr., 37, of Liberty. Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County Coroner. Police reported Marshall was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Subaru was found near the scene uninjured. He was identified as Brock A. Robinson, 22, of Richmond. When Robinson was questioned about the crash, troopers said he displayed signs of impairment and that he smelled like alcohol.

Robinson was taken to the hospital to submit to a chemical test. He was then arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. He was being held in the Union County Jail.

US 27 was closed for about six hours while the crash was investigated.