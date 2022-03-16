New Albany, Ind. (WANE)–New Albany police and Indiana State police are investigating the death of a driver who allegedly fled when police attempted to pull the vehicle over, according a release from Indiana State police.

On Tuesday afternoon, an officer with the New Albany Police Department attempted to stop a gray Dodge Challenger near the junction of State Street and Clay Street for reckless driving.

Intersection of State Street and Clay Street where the crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon

The Challenger’s driver took off along State Street and the officer decided not to pursue. Around a minute later, The Challenger collided with a white Toyota Highlander that had entered State Street from the Target parking lot. The Challenger continued off the road after striking the Highlander, crashing with a parked bus in a neighboring parking lot. The Challenger caught fire shortly after it came to a stop.

When the officer who initially attempted to stop the car arrived, one of the occupants was removed from the vehicle. A second occupant of the Challenger was unable to be removed by responders. Later, at the site, the person was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander and the injured occupant of the Challenger were taken to University Hospital in Louisville with non life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.