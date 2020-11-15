1 dead; 1 injured in early morning crash on I-70

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – One woman is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a car and semi-tractor trailer on I-70 early Sunday morning.

According to Indiana State Police’s investigation, a semi-tractor trailer pulled over to the right shoulder, out of the roadway, on I-70. Soon after, a car collided into the semi’s rear, ejecting its female passenger. Despite living saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person in the car was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured.

Due to heavy rain being in the area at the time of the crash, weather and road conditions are believed to have been the cause. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.