WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — SkyWater Technology plans to build a $1.8 million semiconductor manufacturing and research center adjacent to Purdue University’s main campus that’s expected to create 750 new jobs within five years of its opening.

Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater announced plans Wednesday to build the 600,000-square-foot plant at Purdue’s Discovery Park District, a 400-acre, mixed-use development is adjacent to the West Lafayette campus.

Officials say the project will house advanced next-generation fabrication facilities and allow SkyWater to respond to increasing customer demand for access to domestic development, manufacturing and advanced packaging for microelectronics.

The plant will depend on SkyWater receiving federal funds.