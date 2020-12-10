Indiana Tech classes help teach student ‘Adulting’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There are moments in our life that define us. One of those moments comes when you’re looking around for an adult and suddenly you realize you are an adult. Adulting can be a scary feeling and a responsibility that many don’t feel ready to take on.

That’s where Indiana Tech comes in.

“It’s all about creating that confident, codependent professional moving them from student to that adult and working world,” Indiana Tech Career Center and Regional Career Service director Cindy Verduce said. “College is about figuring out what they want to do with their lives and particularly their career. But yet nobody really tells them how to do some of those things.”

Adulting refers to being a responsible adult, paying bills on time, cooking, cleaning, just to name a few. Classes teaching adulting skills have begun popping up all over the country. The classes teach basic life skills such as personal finance, domestic living, interviewing and more.

More and more teenagers making their transition into adulthood feel they are simply not ready for ‘adulting’ tasks. For students entering college, mastering basic life skills such as opening a saving account or eating dinner with the correct fork can have a learning curve.

“I basically didn’t know how to do laundry, I didn’t know how to open an account at a bank, how to literary manage my life,” said Indiana Tech senior Brunno Storani. “I always had my parents helping me.”

“When I showed up freshman year I didn’t know I would become this independent,” said Indiana Tech sophomore Jordyn Hartfield. “I grew up where my mom pretty much did all of the adulting stuff for me so I am in situations now where I have to pay my own bills, I have to pay my own phone bill, go to make sure my tuition is paid for. I have to make sure that these things are done.”

“I had to get used to a lot of things,” said Indiana Tech senior Daniel Sender. “I learned to do laundry, setting up an account, dishes, cooking, I would get home and there was food there for me. Just the fact that I am here and doing all that stuff by myself now is just very rewarding.”

Indiana Tech is helping students with workshops and classes that help students “adult.” The career development department helps students learn how to professionally dress, how to eat in a formal setting as well as how to conduct an interview. Other workshops held on campus including finances, home and apartment hunting, job search and other basic skills normally not taught in a school setting.

“We have a three-prong approach,” Verduce said. “We want to make sure that students are in the right degree program that will lead them to their career goals, we want to make sure they get experience in their field, and we are also going to make sure that they can articulate what they learned in the classroom.”

The reason why today’s youth lack adulting skills could be due to an over-emphasis on academics from an early age compared to previous generations. Schools are removing home economics and home and consumer sciences classes from schools.

“We have noticed over the past few years a real focus on standardize testing and what is on the test,” said Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill. “Manners and balancing a checkbook those types of lessons that would have been incorporated throughout a students time, those have been pushed out.”

Another factor is helicopter parents. Instead of teaching their kids how to do basic tasks the parents just do it themselves.

For those who don’t attend Indiana Tech, there are camps and online classes students can take to learn how to adult.