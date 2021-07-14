Indiana tax filers to get unexpected check from state

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) -.The state of Indiana will provide paychecks to all tax filing Hoosiers.

State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA announced Wednesday that Indiana closed the 2021 fiscal year with reserves of $3.9 `billion. According to Auditor Klutz, this is because of the strong fiscal leadership and teamwork of how Indiana was able to financially navigate through the national pandemic and economic uncertainty while ensuring a reasonable state reserve.

“Indiana is poised to make an excess reserve transfer of $1.1 billion, which will be split between retirement funding and a refundable income tax credit for Hoosier taxpayers,” stated Auditor Klutz.

Single filers are set to receive approximately $170 and approximately $340 for joint filers. The money is from the Indiana Automatic Tax Payer Refund Bill that was passed by the Statehouse Republicans in 2011.

Under this legislation, anytime the state’s reserve dollars go above 10% of the total budget, the money is distributed to residents.

Indiana $1.1 billion surplus-50 percent of the excess funds will pay down the state’s debt such as worker’s pensions and the other half will go into the pockets of to tax filing residents.

“We quickly pivoted from managing through a once anticipated recession due to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic to closing the state fiscal year with $3.9 billion in combined reserves,” stated Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. “Now, with our 19th straight balanced budget, we are working on everything from mental health programs and health care supports to record increases in K-12 tuition support. We’re investing in state public facilities and infrastructure projects statewide on a level never seen before all the while doing everything we can to create a highly skilled workforce to fill the open jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The last time Hoosiers received this payment was in 2012.