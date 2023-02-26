PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday Feb. 25 around 5:30pm, Indiana State Police troopers were called to the scene of a semi wrecked over the median at the 22 mile-marker on I-90 eastbound, roughly a mile from the Willowcreek Rd. exit.

While at the scene, a trooper was rear-ended by a white 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck while parked in his vehicle with his emergency lights on. The driver of the truck was identified as Jeremy W. Lee who at the time was showing signs of impairment. Lee refused any sort of sobriety tests at the scene.

Both Lee and the trooper were treated for minor injuries at local hospitals. Lee was later required to have blood drawn after a trooper requested a warrant for it that was approved by a Porter County Judge. Once Lee was medically cleared, he was taken to Porter County Jail and charged with Operating while Intoxicated Endangering- Class A Misdemeanor. Additional charges may come once the case is reviewed.