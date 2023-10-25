PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — On Oct. 22, just before 2 a.m., Indiana State Police of the Jasper district responded to a call concerning a dispute with a possible weapon. When they arrived, police discovered the body of Huntingburg native Andrew Long Jr.

Long’s body was discovered in a driveway between Attic Road and Saint Joseph Cemetery, near State Road 145.

Officials say the 32-year-old suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

As the investigation continues, police say no arrests or charges have been filed at this time, and they have no plans of releasing the names of any current suspects.

Law enforcement officials say there is no current threat to public safety.

One person shared how adamant neighbors have been about helping each other over the years to create a safe living environment. Residents say they are shocked this has happened so close to home.

Another described in detail how the incident has reminded them of just how precious life really is; They’ve spent the past few days trying to ease their nerves and love on those who have been affected by Long’s death.

Indiana State officials began the investigation with the help of Tell City Police and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

State officials say Long’s family has been notified.