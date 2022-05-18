FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– To honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, all Indiana State Police posts hosted a memorial service.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., Indiana State Police at the Fort Wayne Post held their annual memorial service at the 5800 block of Ellison Road, paying homage to those Indiana State Police employees who have given their lives in the line of duty while serving the citizens of Indiana.

In addition to the traditional memorial service, there was also a special proclamation and roadway dedication presented by the Allen County Commissioners.

The stretch of Ellison Road that runs in front of the Fort Wayne ISP post was named “Trooper Cory R. Elson Memorial Way” in honor of fallen Indiana State Trooper Cory R. Elson.

“It means so much to us because it’s further evidence of the fact that the state police doesn’t forget the people that have given the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of the mission of the state police. It’s also really special because it took extra action on behalf of Allen County Board of Commissioners to extend that sentiment of not forgetting,” Amy Elson, wife of fallen Indiana State Trooper Cory R. Elson said.