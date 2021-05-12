Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post honoring those killed in line of duty during National Police Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – May 9-15, 2021 is recognized as National Police Week and the Indiana State Police (ISP) is honoring those killed in the line of duty and their survivors.

Since the Indiana State Police was founded in 1933, ISP said there have been 44 state troopers and three civilian personnel that have died in the line of duty. Of those 47 personnel, there have been four troopers killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Fort Wayne Post (or former ISP Posts that are now part of the Fort Wayne Post).

Those killed in the line of duty are:

Trooper Richard England -killed in the line of duty in 1942 as a result of a single-vehicle accident south of Kimmell while transporting an Army deserter to Baer Army Air Base in Fort Wayne. Trooper England, from Columbia City, was assigned to the Ligonier post (now part of the Fort Wayne Post). He was survived by his wife.

-killed in the line of duty in 1942 as a result of a single-vehicle accident south of Kimmell while transporting an Army deserter to Baer Army Air Base in Fort Wayne. Trooper England, from Columbia City, was assigned to the Ligonier post (now part of the Fort Wayne Post). He was survived by his wife. Trooper Donald Turner -struck by a vehicle and killed in 1956 while assisting a tow truck operator who was removing a vehicle from a roadside ditch near Auburn in DeKalb County. Trooper Turner was a U.S Army veteran of WWII and had served with the Indiana State Police for over nine years. He was assigned to the Ligonier post (since closed and now part of the Fort Wayne Post). He was survived by his wife, two sons and daughter.

-struck by a vehicle and killed in 1956 while assisting a tow truck operator who was removing a vehicle from a roadside ditch near Auburn in DeKalb County. Trooper Turner was a U.S Army veteran of WWII and had served with the Indiana State Police for over nine years. He was assigned to the Ligonier post (since closed and now part of the Fort Wayne Post). He was survived by his wife, two sons and daughter. Trooper Robert Garrison -killed in 1959 after being involved in a three-vehicle accident while relaying canine remains to the Indianapolis Lab to be tested for rabies after having bitten a child in Fort Wayne. Trooper Garrison, from Montpelier, had served with the Indiana State Police for over four years and was assigned to the Redkey Post (since closed and now part of the Fort Wayne Post). He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and served as a military policeman. Trooper Garrison was survived by his expectant wife, son, daughter, parents, four brothers and seven sisters.

-killed in 1959 after being involved in a three-vehicle accident while relaying canine remains to the Indianapolis Lab to be tested for rabies after having bitten a child in Fort Wayne. Trooper Garrison, from Montpelier, had served with the Indiana State Police for over four years and was assigned to the Redkey Post (since closed and now part of the Fort Wayne Post). He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and served as a military policeman. Trooper Garrison was survived by his expectant wife, son, daughter, parents, four brothers and seven sisters. Trooper Cory R. Elson -shot and killed on April 3, 1999, after making a traffic stop in the rear of an auto parts store in Decatur. As he exited his vehicle, the suspect opened fire with an assault rifle. Trooper Elson, from Fort Wayne, had recently graduated from the academy and was assigned to the Fort Wayne post. He was survived by his wife, sister and parents. Trooper Elson was the second of three troopers within 11 months to be killed in the line of duty from the 56th ISP Recruit Academy, which graduated in December 1998.

“During this week in May, please take time to pay respect for the brave men and women in law enforcement that have paid the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty, whether in service to citizens of Indiana, or elsewhere across this great nation. They will never be forgotten by those that serve in their memory!” ISP said.

For more information on all Indiana State Police personnel that have been killed in the line of duty, visit the ISP website “In Memoriam” page. Visit the Officer Down Memorial Page for up to date information on all officer killed in the line of duty nationally.