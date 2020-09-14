Indiana schools rank high with U.S. News Best Colleges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – U.S. News and World Report released Sunday the 2021 best college rankings list. Schools throughout the state of Indiana are high on the rankings.

The list categorizes schools in four overall rankings – National Universities, Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities and Regional Colleges. According to its website these rankings are based on factors that indicate academic quality, such graduation rates and faculty resources.

For the 24th consecutive year, Taylor University in Upland, IN is in the Regional Colleges Midwest region’s top three.

For 2021, Taylor University ranks number two. The school has been ranked the region’s number one school 12 times. Among the Midwest region’s top 10 colleges, Taylor’s retention rate and graduation rate were the highest.

Goshen College ranked #7 on the Regional Colleges Midwest list and Manchester University ranked #24.

The University of Notre Dame ranked in the National Universities category. At #19, Notre Dame follows Cornell University in New York.

Butler University in Indianapolis is at the top of the list for Regional Universities Midwest.

Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion ranked #15.

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings hope to take some of the stress out of the school research and selection process and help students find a college that’s a good fit.The rankings provide a good starting point for students trying to compare schools.

For a link to the website to see a list of schools across the county, click here.