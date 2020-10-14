Indiana remains in Stage 5 with mask mandate until Nov. 14

Governor Holcomb delivers an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on October 14, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Stage 5 and the statewide mask mandate will be continuing until Nov. 14, Governor Holcomb announced on Wednesday.

This announcement comes just four days before the mask mandate was expected to end.

“In less than a month, our positivity rate has moved to under 4% to where it sits today 5.3%,” Holcomb said.

This positivity rate and hospitalization is similar to what the state was seeing in the spring. Holcomb says that too many are ignoring the science of COVID-19.

“Too many are ignoring science and rolling the dice,” Holcomb said.

Governor Holcomb credits children and administrators for helping to slow the spread.

“It turns out it’s children at our schools who are showing us how it’s done, and the administrators, how this can be done safely,” Holcomb explains.

The actions of every determines whether our kids can stay in school or not, Holcomb warns. It also affects the rate of those who are going homeless or hungry. The decisions of individuals can directly or indirectly cost lives.

“The numbers have everything to do with how many of us are and aren’t letting our guard down,” Holcomb said.

Dr. Box joined the briefing remotely to share that she, her daughter and grandson tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. She worked with contact tracers to notify anyone she was in contact with.

Members of the governor’s office will be tested for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.