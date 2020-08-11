Indiana Michigan Power explains restoration process, hundreds helping with storm recovery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 600 employees, contractors and personnel from power companies were called in to restore power after storms moved through the area Monday evening. Nearly 52,000 customers lost service during the severe weather.

According to a release from Indiana Michigan Power, as of 9:00 a.m. Monday, about 20% percent of customers saw their power turned back on. Outages covered a widespread area of land in the Fort Wayne and South Bend areas – the service areas covered by Indiana Michigan Power.

About 10,500 customers in northeast Indiana lost power. Most of the outages were caused by tree branches that were blown on to power lines. Wind gusts around 50 mph were recorded.

Indiana Michigan Power shares reminders of possible dangers in the wake of the storm: