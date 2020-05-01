Indiana meat plant to reopen after employees contracted COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE/AP) – Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. announced its plans to resume production at its Logansport facility the week of May 4 according to a joint release from the company and Cass County governmental agencies.

The facility stopped operations on April 25 to test team members for COVID-19 after 146 employees tested positive.

The Logansport facility is the first of several Tyson plant to receive a mobile health clinic, operated by Matrix Medical Network to provide the community with services including testing for COVID-19, daily on-site screening, and assisting with the design of the facility to limit the spread.

The company has doubled it bonus for employees. Team members who cannot come to work due to illness or childcare will continue to qualify, but bonus eligibility will depend on attendance. Tyson Foods also increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 to encourage team members to stay home when they are sick.

Tyson Fresh Meats’ recently announced its plans to temporarily halt operations at its Dakota City, Nebraska, beef plant for additional deep cleaning and sanitation. The group also voluntarily idled its locations in Waterloo and Perry, Iowa, and Pasco, Washington, while team members undergo testing and plants complete deep cleaning of the facilities.