LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – An Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County on Wednesday.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say a Robert Huffmaster from Valparaiso, Indiana was driving a snowmobile, drove off the trail and hit a tree. Huffmaster died at the scene of the incident. He was the only person involved in the crash.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting MSP at the scene was Luce County EMS and Michigan DNR officers.