GARDINER, Mont. — After more than 10,000 people were forced out of Yellowstone Park due to historic flooding, an Indiana man was there to witness an incredible sight as an entire house toppled into the churning waters of the Yellowstone River.

Parker Manning is from Terre Haute and was staying in a cabin in Gardiner, Montana when he recorded the incident on Monday night, he told The Associated Press.

The house was largely intact as it hit the water and floated downstream.

“We started seeing entire trees floating down the river, debris,” Manning told The Associated Press. “Saw one crazy single kayaker coming down through, which was kind of insane.”

Manning is one of a handful of people still stranded near Yellowstone.

