SARASOTA, Fla. — Police in Florida arrested an Indiana man in connection to a series of vehicle burglaries in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Deputies arrested Michael Martin, 38, on Wednesday.

Police said Martin was seen in surveillance photos entering 11 unlocked cars in neighborhoods on the north side of Sarasota County on January 21. He allegedly stole cash, gift cards, a laptop, and garage door openers. He used one of the garage openers to enter a home and steal a set of golf clubs, according to police.

Martin was found in a vehicle at a Sarasota motel and arrested for burglary and unrelated drug charges.

Deputies said when they searched his vehicle, they found several electronic tablets, cell phone chargers, and other likely stolen items.

Police believe Martin is tied to other burglary cases still under investigation in Manatee County. They did not indicate which part of Indiana he is from.