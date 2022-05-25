FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana lawmakers are speaking out following the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the Texas elementary school before he was killed by law enforcement.

Since then, different Indiana lawmakers have shared their feelings and condolences. Congressman Jim Banks shared this response.

“My heart is heavy this morning. As a father of three girls, I cannot being to imagine the grief and pain the families in Uvalde are facing this morning and will face for the rest of their lives. Our nation needs more prayer, stronger families and better-connected communities than ever before, I’m asking God to provide comfort to the Uvalde community in the difficult days ahead.” Congressman Jim Banks, Twitter

Indiana Senator Mike Braun also shared his reaction on Twitter.

“Horrified by the senseless murder of 14 children and a teacher in Texas. My heart is with the parents and the community bearing this unimaginable anguish,” said Sen. Braun. Sen. Mike Braun, Twitter

Senator Todd Young also shared his thoughts on Twitter.