Indiana ‘keeping on top’ of signs of potential virus surge noted by Fauci, health commissioner says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Despite the recent rise of statewide COVID-19 positivity rates, State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said Indiana is “on top” of the situation in response to Dr. Fauci’s warning that the Midwest could see a big surge in coronavirus cases.

“We did see an uptick,” said Dr. Box. “That’s why we stayed in [Stage] 4.5, that’s why we’ve done the mask mandate, that’s why we’re trying to be very careful now.”

She believes that compared to other states like Florida, Arizona and Texas, Indiana has done a exceptional job in containing the spread of the virus.

However, Dr. Box acknowledged that if the state lessens its implemented preventative measures, a big surge in cases is possible.

“We saw warning signs and if we let our guard down, we will be there,” Dr. Box said. “So I think Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, they’re right to call us out on this situation.”

Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 until at least August 27.