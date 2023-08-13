INDIANAPOLIS – Going nude might not be the first thing someone thinks about in Indiana but there are some “nudist communities” that accept the free practice.

According to Evansville’s 99.5 WKDQ, there are seven “clothing-optional” resorts across the Hoosier state. One of them just celebrating 90 years with an “open invitation to wear nothing but a smile.”

The Porter County club is just minutes away from downtown Valparaiso and is the place to be if you want to live free from clothes. The Lake O’ Woods Club has bragging rights as one of the two oldest continuously operated nudist clubs in the country.

One interesting fact about the club is that they are nude required, meaning members and paid visitors must strip down fully or get kicked out. Club officials said this is because some visitors believe it is okay to spend the day with clothes on with no intention of removing them while watching the others “naked” in the group.

NWI reported that paid visitors are welcome to the club from mid-May through September to join in the fun with the members, including some who live in the 50 residents scattered across the property.

The seven clubs are legal under Indiana since they are specified as “private property” and are shielded from the “general public’s” view. However, for any other public place across the state, nudity and indecent exposure is strictly forbidden by law.

As stated before, there are seven known nudist clubs across the Hoosier state. Each is unique.

Seven Indiana nudist clubs: