INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Planned Parenthood announced Tuesday a number of health centers around Indiana have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s recently-passed abortion ban bill.

Senate Bill 1, set to go into effect Sept. 15, is a near-total ban on abortions in the state, with limited exceptions.

Tuesday, abortion-rights advocates at health centers throughout Indiana are arguing the abortion ban violates the state’s constitution concerning the right to privacy and equal privileges protections.

The lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Lawyering Project, the ACLU of Indiana, and Wilmer Hale on behalf of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Women’s Med Group Professional Corp, All-Options, Inc, and Dr. Amy Caldwell.

Representatives on both sides of the issue have made statements on the lawsuit:

“Today, we are asking that the court does what Indiana lawmakers didn’t — protect Hoosiers’ constitutional rights,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. “Unless this ban is blocked, patients seeking abortion will be unable to access timely and potentially life-saving care in their own communities. The abortion ban that the legislature rushed through during a special session — nearly immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — is both dangerous and incredibly cruel. We demand more for patients and providers, and we will continue fighting for everyone’s right to make their own decisions about their bodies, lives, and futures.”

“Not only is there no right to an abortion in the Indiana Constitution, it actually states life is one of our inalienable rights,” said Mike Fichter, CEO of Indiana Right to Life. “We are confident the state will prevail and pray the new law is not blocked from going into effect on September 15, knowing that any delay will mean the indiscriminate killing of unborn children will continue at abortion clinics across Indiana.”

“The Indiana Republican Party used $240,000 in taxpayer dollars to pass a near-total abortion ban that is against the beliefs of a majority of Hoosiers,” said Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party. “These policies are too extreme for our state, and the ACLU’s action is a necessary step to prevent the dangerous consequences that will follow should Senate Bill 1 become law. The only way to stop the Indiana GOP’s extremist agenda is by voting them out in November, and the Indiana Democratic Party urges Hoosiers to support pro-choice candidates who will restore a woman’s right to choose.”