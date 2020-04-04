Indiana granted a Federal Major Disaster Declaration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb announced that the state of Indiana was granted a Federal Major Disaster Declaration to help communities recover from COVID-19.

These funds can be used to cover emergency needs including :

Crisis Counseling

Food programs

Temporary shelters

Protective Equipment

and Personnel

According to the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), more than 152,000 Indiana households will receive additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits when April distributions begin Sunday, April 5.

This is to help Indiana residents to purchase food and support their families during the pandemic. Click here to see how much your household will potentially receive.

Allen County is ranked as one of the highest counties in the state with unemployment claims. Furlough workers wondered if they will receive unemployment benefits. A furlough worker is an employee that’s on temporary leave due to special needs and events.

“It depends who is the employer for the furlough workers. If it is a federal government entity, then their rules will apply,” said Fred Payne, Commissioner of Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “Otherwise if it is a private entity then the layoff rules will apply for our state statutes.”

Payne added if a worker is not receiving payments, the employee will probably receive benefits under the state’s unemployment compensation.